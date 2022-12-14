Santa’s elves to help deliver adopted pets for Christmas

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa’s elves will make special deliveries to local families this Christmas season. No, we’re not talking about toys – we mean those furry friends in need of a forever home.

The Charleston Animal Society announced Wednesday fee-waived adoptions on Saturday, December 17 as they work to find a forever home for every animal in their care just in time for the holidays.

Those who visit the shelter on that day can enjoy hot cocoa and snacks, plus snap your pet’s photo with Santa Claus.

Meanwhile, the community – who intend to give these loving pets a forever home well beyond the Christmas season – can stop by the Charleston Animal Society in North Charleston to adopt an animal and their team of elves will deliver your new family member to your doorstep on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

You can view animals up for adoption right now by stopping by Charleston Animal Society at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston or by browsing their latest postings online at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/adopt.