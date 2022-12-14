Sask. government, Saskatoon city councillor named in $25M lawsuit

Warning: This story contains disturbing details.

The list of people accused of abusing and failing former students of a private Christian school and church in Saskatoon continues to grow.

As new allegations emerge, three more men have been added to the list of more than 20 defendants accused in a proposed $25-million class action lawsuit.

“We’ve been contacted by very close to 100 former students that want to be part of the action,” Saskatoon lawyer Grant Scharfstein said Tuesday as he laid out the amendments to the lawsuit.

The legal action was launched in August against staff, volunteers and other leaders with the former Saskatoon Christian Centre Church and the Christian Centre Academy school, now known as Mile Two Church and Legacy Christian Academy.

Former students allege physical, sexual, psychological, emotional and spiritual abuse by multiple people, with the accusations spanning decades.

“Our goal is to ensure that going forward, things are a lot better for the children of this province than they were for us, and safety nets are in place so that this never happens again,” Caitlin Erickson, who is a lead plaintiff, said on Tuesday.

The former students say the harm didn’t stop when they left the institutions.

They’ve detailed ongoing struggles with relationships, identity, depression, anxiety, suicide, self-harm, substance use disorder and ongoing treatment.

New allegations

One of the new allegations detailed in the amended claim says the children’s director of the Church “removed at least one minor​ ​from class and took her to his office, where he would expose his penis to them and force them to perform fellatio on him.”

“This reprehensible activity occurred several times over the minor adherents’ grade 3, 4 and 5 years.”​

In separate allegations, city councillor Randy Donauer has been added as a principal defendant, accused of emotional, spiritual and physical abuse of children at the school and church.

The claim says Donauer was instrumental in the development and implementation of the policies and procedures undertaken by the church.

Allegations detailed in the statement of claim include former students saying they were ​beaten by multiple defendants on the buttocks or thighs, and​ hit by adults — sometimes with a paddle.

They say multiple leaders at the school and church sexually fondled and “engaged in sexual relationships with students and minor adherents and congregants of the Church.​” ​

The allegations have not been tested in court. In addition to the civil action, a criminal investigation is ongoing.

‘A total failure of the institution’: Scharfestein

The lawsuit says the Ministry of Education is responsible for the education, well-being and safety of all students attending any school authorized by the government to operate in the province.

“The amended claim goes on to allege that the government has totally failed to fulfil its legal obligations, duties and responsibilities owed to these students,” Scharfstein said.

Furthermore, the lawsuit says the ministry did not ensure the school employed qualified teachers and failed to conduct proper inspections.

“The ministry has misled the public by stating that they visit and inspect the independent schools and the School a minimum of three times a year over the past many years when, in fact, no such visits or inspections occurred,” the claim reads.

The school has been authorized to operate by the government in Saskatchewan since 1982.

“These failures, it is alleged, were willful misconduct and a marked departure from the standard by which responsible and competent agencies in charge of education habitually govern themselves,” Scharfestein said.

Scharfestein said the amended lawsuit is not political.

“The alleged failures of the ministry have occurred since 1982 under the Conservative Party, the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP,” he said.

“It’s a total failure of the institution.”

The Saskatchewan government confirmed it had been served with the lawsuit, but declined to comment further.

Government inaction spurred lawsuit amendment

Caitlin Erickson said the government was added to the lawsuit because of its inadequate response to allegations that shed light on systemic problems.

“We didn’t go into this lawsuit thinking that our pursuit for justice would end up with the government named.”

She said the complainants anticipated the government would hear their detailed stories of abuse and trauma, and then respond accordingly. However, they do not feel the government has taken meaningful action.

The students want the government to mandate certified professional teachers in the classroom, and take steps to ensure proper curriculum compliance for private schools that receive public funds.

They also want the government to hold school officials accountable when allegations and evidence of abuse emerge.

“If the student group had not come forward when they did, several of these individuals who are alleged prolific abusers would still be around minor children today and some of them would be running schools,” Erickson said.