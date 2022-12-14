Save the date (and the earth): Green Living Fair is back for 2023

One of the area’s most well-attended events each year has been nipped in the bud recently by various circumstances. But it’s time to plant the Kentucky Green Living Fair once again and let it bloom.

It was announced this week that the Kentucky Green Living Fair would be schedule for Saturday, April 8, 2023, at its usual home of The Center for Rural Development in Somerset.

Jamie Fitzwater started the event in 2013 as an expo featuring all sorts of businesses and service providers along with informational sessions and workshops, live music, food, and more which grew every year like a well-watered plant. The mission was one of sustainability and environmental consideration in all sorts of areas of life, letting people know that they could make a difference even by taking small, simple steps to do something different.

It was last held in 2019. In 2020, it became one of so many community events to fall to cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns. But unlike many others, it didn’t immediately rebound the next year.

Planning for the event had to be done months out, and the uncertain state of things deep into 2020 prevented Fitzwater from comfortably making arrangements for a 2021 event. The same was true for what would have been this year’s Green Living Fair. Other life factors for Fitzwater and her husband John also proved a hurdle to be overcome.

“I hope that we’ll be able to do it in future years,” she said at the time.

That hope came true, as Fitzwater felt secure enough this far out from next spring to start making plans.

“You don’t want to look at the flu numbers right now,” she quipped with a chuckle, “but I think people are ready to revisit things.

“It does feel like a big commitment when you go ahead and put it out there,” added Fitzwater. “It definitely sets things in motion. So getting it out there is a good way to get moving and get started on it.”

At the 2019 event, around 1,200 people attended at The Center for Rural Development, along with about 70 vendors and exhibitors.

Those included many small regional businesses who benefit greatly from the exposure at an event of this kind — everything ranging from food and body products to textiles and clothing, cutting-edge environmental technology to the always-popular baby chicks and alpacas.

“There’s been a lot of people who really missed it and are ready to do it again — particularly some of our vendors, who really rely on the income from this annual event. For this, it’s a big reason why I wanted to do it and give them a chance to connect with customers again.”

Fitzwater said she already has several vendors lined up to return, and others she still needs to track down.

“Hopefully, we’re going to have some new people, so that’s all still in the works,” she said. “We’re definitely have vendor space available, so if there are people who are interested in vending and think they would be a good fit, they should get in touch with us through our website.”

That website is www.kygreenlivingfair.com. There is also the “Kentucky Green Living Fair” page on Facebook.

Pure Grain Studios is presenting this year’s musical entertainment at the Kentucky Green Living Fair.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, with tickets to enter the expo at $10 per person, free for kids 12 and under.

According to the website, 100 percent of the profits from the event are going to the non-profit Red Oaks Forest School, which works to help kids get out into nature and experience the benefits and joys of being outside.

Presenting sponsors are John Fitzwater Realtor and Weichert Ford Brothers.