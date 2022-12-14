Scam selling fake Airpods & Nike threatens to destroy Christmas

With the run up to Christmas being aware of fake goods is really important. If an offer seems too good to be true it usually is. This is big business. Fake Apple Airpods for £20, Nike trainers for £30 and Chanel handbags for £35: in the news this month, the Police have acted in this space.

The Police have declared a crackdown on Manchester’s Counterfeit Alley where shoppers can buy fake Apple Airpods, Nike trainers and Chanel handbags for £35 — with knock-off products costing the UK economy £8 billion each year. Some criminals will fake goods, these can include fake clothes, bags, accessories and perfumes that look like genuine recognised brands.

This can also be poor-quality pirated copies of DVDs, CDs, and computer games. Fake goods can be sold at markets, in pubs or on the doorstep. Fakes can also be found on online auctions, websites, and marketplaces. You may not be able to tell the item is fake and then it arrives and it’s not what you thought you were buying.

It is illegal to apply a registered trademark to goods without the permission of the trademark owner. Copyright may be infringed if these goods are copied without the permission of the copyright owner.

If you buy something that isn’t as described, or is faulty, you have consumer rights. This means you should be entitled to a refund or an exchange of goods. However, people that sell fake items might not respond or you might not be able to find them.

