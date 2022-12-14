Searches for EVs spike alongside the most popular cars in 2022

The Ford Fiesta took the top spot as Britain’s most popular car on cinch, with searches for the vehicle spiking by 37 percent following Ford’s big announcement. In October, Ford confirmed it would end production of the iconic Fiesta model in 2023, after 47 years of manufacturing.

It is Britain’s most-owned car and one of the most desirable models for new drivers and those with experience on the roads.

Ford said it was looking at the future, and focused on electric vehicles and meeting the demand for its SUV models. It was a consistent global favourite thanks to its cost efficiency, compact size and easy handling.

The Mercedes A-Class saw the biggest increase in searches in 2022, soaring from the 11th most searched-for car in 2021 to the number two spot in 2022.

Mercedes’ C-Class also proved popular, rising from 25th most searched-for model in 2021 to 11th in 2022.

READ MORE: Winter weather could lead to ‘serious damage’ to cars