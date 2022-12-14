Seeking mobile location details of wife’s lover to prove illicit

Photo : PTI

Bengaluru : The Karnataka High Court has ruled that a man’s specious plea seeking call details and mobile tower details of his wife’s alleged lover to prove their illicit relationship violates the fundamental right to privacy.

A couple aged 39 and 37 are fighting a divorce case in a Family Court in Bengaluru since 2018. In 2019, the Family Court directed a mobile service provider to submit the call details and mobile tower details of another man who was not part of the matrimonial case.

The husband alleged that the man (third party) was his wife’s paramour and he wanted to prove their alleged illicit relationship through the mobile tower details of the third party’s mobile number.

The woman’s alleged lover challenged this in the Karnataka High Court which disallowed the Family Court’s order.

Allowing the petition filed by the ‘third party’, the high court said, “In the case at hand, tower details of the petitioner is permitted to be taken and produced. It is for the first time, the petitioner comes into the picture merely on an allegation of illicit relationship. He is a third party to these proceedings. Third party’s privacy cannot be permitted to be violated on the specious plea of the husband that he wants to prove illicit relationship between the petitioner and the wife.”

Justice M Nagaprasanna in his recent judgement further said, “It is trite that right to privacy is implicit in the right to life and liberty guaranteed to the citizens of the country under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. It is a right to be ‘let alone.”

The HC also underlined that a citizen has a right to safeguard the privacy of his own, his family, marriage and other incidental relationships but informational privacy also forms an integral part of right to privacy, PTI reported.

“Therefore, the order which directs tower details of the petitioner to be placed before the court in a proceeding, which he is not even a party, undoubtedly violates informational privacy,” the HC added.

The HC also noted that it was the wife who had filed the divorce proceedings and not the husband. It also held that even if the wife has not objected to the summoning of the tower details of the third party, he cannot be bound by her decisions.