Seguin’s Paul Stager Signs on to Play Tennis at Belhaven

(Seguin) — Seguin High School Tennis team captain Paul Stager on Wednesday signed a Letter of Intent to play on the next level at Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.

The NCAA Division III program will be getting the Matador senior who was voted “Teammate of the Year” by his fellow Seguin tennis players.

Stager decided to attend the Mississippi school after feeling a bond with the Blazer team and community.

“I really loved it there. I met the team and I just felt a connection right then and there.” Stager said. “One of the things I was thinking about (was) how I’m going to benefit from (attending Belhaven) and I realized that it’s a great opportunity to go there and play at the next level and be able to get my college degree.”

Stager said he’s undecided on a major, but would like to purse studies in mathematics or science.

Seguin second year tennis coach Andrew Duong calls Stager a great student and a hard worker and he says he’s confident Stager will fit right in with the Belhaven tennis program.

” (Paul) will bring a lot of comradery because I know he definitely is one to make it a family. So, with that I think he’s gonna be a great influence for their team to create not only a team aspect but (also) a family unit within it.”

Duong describes Stager as someone his teammates at Seguin look up to as a student who will be playing at the next level.

The Belhaven Blazers compete in the American Southwest Conference East Division and are lead by head coach Ashton Hartley.