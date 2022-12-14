Selling Sunset ‘set for UK spin-off’ after Netflix series success

Netflix has reportedly commissioned a new version of Selling Sunset based in the UK. The new offering titled Super Prime London is set to drop on the streaming platform next year, which is sure to excite fans of the glamorous real estate show. However, some adaptations will surely need to be introduced to suit the colder climate.

According to one insider, filming will take place in 2023 and will be produced by the same company as The Apprentice.

A source teased the expensive property-selling drama will be heading to London.

They told The Sun: “Selling Sunset was the perfect blend of factual TV and reality gold, blending property porn and bonkers Americans with the lives and loves of the super glamorous cast.

“Whether the same can be achieved in London without the balmy temperatures and Hollywood views remains to be seen – but it’ll be great fun watching.”

