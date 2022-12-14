Seriously?! You Can Spend a Night in the Yellowstone Dutton

If you’re a fan of the Yellowstone series, you might have thought about what it’d be like to stay in the iconic ranch featured in the series. That’s right; the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch has captured the attention of many people watching the series because of its beauty and serene atmosphere.

However, did you know that you can stay in the iconic ranch? Yes, the Chief Joseph Ranch of Darby, Montana, the actual name of the ranch used to portray Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, has two cabins that guests can rent.

The beautiful ranch nestles in the Bitterroot Valley, giving it front-row seats to the beautiful scenery that the place has to offer. You can enjoy the incredible views of the Sapphire and Bitterroot Mountains and the Bitterroot River during your stay there.

The property is around 2,500 acres in size and is a working ranch. It has cabins, pastures, barns, and a lodge that guests can enjoy during their stay. The rustic wooden lodge was built in 1917 and is 6,000 square feet in size. It is also considered an architectural masterpiece by people who have visited the place.

Things to Keep in Mind If You Want to Stay in the Ranch

First, Chief Joseph Ranch offers two cabins for rental. They are the Fisherman Cabin and the Ben Cook Cabin. Guests can stay in one of the cabins when the Yellowstone series isn’t filming.

The Fisherman’s cabin is the “Lee Dutton’s Cabin” in the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in the series. The cabin has a full kitchen and a closed-in porch. It also overlooks the Bitterroot River giving guests a view of the ranch’s scenic landscape.

The cabin can accommodate up to eight guests. It costs $1,200 a night for four and $50 for each additional guest up to a maximum of eight.

The Ben Cook Cabin, which was “Rip’s Cabin” in season one and “Kayce’s Cabin” in season two of the series, can accommodate eight guests. It also has a full kitchen and offers impressive views of the ranch. This cabin costs a bit more, requiring $1,500 a night for four and $50 for each additional guest up to a maximum of eight.

The cabins have a three-night minimum stay policy. Of course, reservations will include a tour of the ranch and the sets. Sadly, the lodge isn’t available for rent because it’s the ranch owner’s private residence.

Since one mile of the ranch’s property is along the Bitterroot River, guests can fish while on the property. It’s a great place if you’re a trout lover because the Bitterroot River is known as an excellent spot for fishing trout.

Guests are also welcome to bring their horses during their stay at the ranch. They can be pastured and corralled. Accommodating two horses will amount to $25 per day.

If you are a fan of the series and want to learn how it feels to live in the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, you can rent one cabin and experience it yourself. However, both cabins get booked quickly, so you must be fast. Also, the place doesn’t accept reservations if the Yellowstone series is filming.