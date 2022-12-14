Shoppers rush to buy Martin Lewis recommend Oodie that’s £25 off

Winter has arrived in the UK and searches for alternative heating methods have skyrocketed as bills increase. Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert suggested that Brits invest in Oodie-style wearable hooded blankets as a way of keeping warm without using central heating.

Now, the Australian brand is discounting its viral hoodies and blankets ahead of Christmas, making it perfect timing for your holiday shopping.

The Oodie is a wearable blanket that’s made from super soft fleece and consists of an oversized hood with kangaroo pockets.

Typically pricy, it’s now been reduced by £25 off in the Christmas sale and you can find discounts on hoodies, blankets and more.

But you need to be quick as items are expected to sell out fast.