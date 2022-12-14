Shraddha Kapoor Was Once Allegedly Involved In A Rebound

Shradhha Kapoor is currently gearing up for her untitled project with Luv Rajan alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is for the first time working with B- Town’s rockstar and fans are looking forward to their chemistry. Shraddha Kapoor is now a big name in the industry and with a net worth of more than $12 million, she has carved a niche for herself in the industry.

However, there was a time when the actress had landed herself in a pool of controversies. From throwing tantrums on the sets of Haider, she was even alleged for using Varun Dhawan as a rebound for getting over her ex Aditya Roy Kapur.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor worked together in ABCD2 and Street dancer. According to reports, they were allegedly dating each other. Shraddha secretly dated Aditya Roy Kapur for a long time but the duo kept their relationship private. After parting ways with him, she was allegedly romantically involved with her co- star Varun Dhawan.

During the promotions of ABCD2, Shraddha and Varun had even revealed that they both had a crush on each other and Shraddha even proposed to Varun at the top of a mountain.

Must Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan To Hit A Masterstroke By Promoting His Comeback Film At FIFA World Cup Finals & Grabbing The Global Attention?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News