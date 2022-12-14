Sony Emphasizes Eco-Friendly BRAVIA Displays

Sony has introduced new sustainability policies for its BRAVIA display products.

The global brand explains that with the market continuing to demand larger TVs and displays, there is a growing burden on the earth’s resources. To help combat the stresses these demands are putting on the environment Sony states that going forward its BRAVIA displays will offer users the latest technologies, industrial designs and features to lower their environmental impact, including reduced energy consumption and the decreased use of non-renewable materials.

Sony also emphasizes that as part of its goal to reduce its impact on the environment it is working on multiple aspects of its product life cycles such as the reduction in use of virgin plastic and improvements in transportation efficiencies. The company boasts that it has increased its use of recycled materials for its BRAVIA displays, which includes OLED TVs and its professional products. As part of its use of recycled materials Sony says that its SORPLAS recycled plastics are used for its displays’ rear covers to reduce its overall use of virgin plastics by 60%.

According to the company, one of the advantages to using its SORPLAS-based plastics contributes to the life expectancy of BRAVIA displays because the recycled plastics do not degrade as much as typical recycled plastics. Elaborating on the durability of its SORPLAS recycled plastic, Sony stresses that its use of precision molding techniques make the panels lightweight and rugged to reduce the thickness and weight of the plastics to ultimately use less plastic. Sony says its SORPLAS recycled plastics eliminates uneven molding practices and resulting “dimples” that compromise the rigidity and durability of the material.

Addressing some of the transportation-related issues associated with the eco friendliness of its BRAVIA products, the products are now packaged differently than they were back in 2018 to reduce approximately 35% of the plastics it uses to properly protect its display products for packaging. One of the benefits besides the amount of plastics it is using for packaging Sony says it has reduced the size of its packaging by 15% and the weight of its packaging by 10%. This enables the company to place more BRAVIA display products on a pallet, which in turn reduces CO2 emissions from product transportation by about 15%

Sony adds that it has reduced the amount of ink it uses on the printing of its packaging for simplicity by approximately 90% without affecting the design of the packaging or the design appeal of the packagings’ graphics.

