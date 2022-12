While each semantic triple, or SBT, can be used as an individual proof point, their utility grows exponentially when collected. How does this work? In Relation’s model, these SBTs are all collected into what are called “Soulbound Journals,” or SBJs, which list all the identifying information of the account through its constituent Semantic SBTs. In turn, other accounts list mirrors of those Semantic SBTs. So if John knows Jill, then Jill knows John.