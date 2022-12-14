Spies release Christmas card puzzle to find future codebreakers





Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) has launched its annual Christmas card puzzle to help find future codebreakers among UK schoolchildren. Participants must solve seven puzzles in order to unveil a hidden message.

A spokesman from the intelligence office said the challenge was designed to inspire interest in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects. He noted: “The card is sent to partners in the UK and around the world who work with the intelligence, cyber and security agency to counter threats, including hostile state activity, terror groups and organised crime gangs. “Secondary school classes across the country will need to work as a team to crack the Christmas challenge, featuring seven fiendish puzzles. “The puzzles are based on the seven disciplines of: languages, engineering, codebreaking, analysis, maths, coding and cyber security – all key skills needed at GCHQ to help keep the country safe.

"But this year's challenge comes with a twist, once they solve all seven puzzles, schoolchildren will need to think outside the box, using the design on the front of the card to assemble the answers, forming three separate What3Words locations." What3Words is a mobile app which divides the world into a grid of three-metre squares. The official social media pages of schools across the country have shared online the progress of their students. The Modern Languages department at Dunblane High School shared photos on Twitter of "some excellent teamwork from 2K1 this morning as they take on the GCHQ Christmas Challenge".

The card was sent by the Director of Cheltenham-based GCHQ, Sir Jeremy Fleming. He said of the challenge, which is available on the department’s website: “From breaking Enigma to harnessing the latest cutting-edge technology, our brilliant people have worked together throughout our history to help keep the country safe. “This year’s GCHQ Christmas Card Challenge gives an insight into the skills we need every day as part of our mission – from languages to coding. “But skills alone won’t be enough to crack this one. Puzzlers need to combine a mix of minds to solve the seemingly impossible.”