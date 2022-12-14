Spy x Family: Fiona’s Presence Raises Questions About Loid and

The following contains spoilers for Spy x Family Season 1, Episode 23, “The Unwavering Path,” now streaming on Crunchyroll.

Though the series hasn’t truly explored the romantic tension between them, Loid and Yor forger are a favorite couple among Spy x Family fans. The recently-introduced Fiona Frost has tried to take Loid for herself in the past few episodes, but some subtle indications in Episode 23 suggest her presence is raising some questions for Loid and Yor about the nature of their relationship.





The Forgers’ marriage is one of convenience. Loid needs a wife as part of his cover for Operation Strix, and Yor needs the marriage to protect her from scrutiny as she takes assassination jobs. While the arrangement works well for both of them, neither knows about the other’s role. Because she is a fellow spy invested in Operation Strix, Fiona feels that she is a better match for Loid, both practically and romantically. Regardless of her success with Loid on the mission field, an impromptu tennis match against Yor shows that the Thorn Princess will not give up so easily.

Fiona and Loid Make a Good Team

Amid Fiona’s lovestruck scheming, she is correct about one thing: she and Loid work well together as partners. Episode 23 continues their undercover involvement in an intense underground tennis competition as part of a mission together. Playing the part of married competitors, Loid and Fiona show off their athletic skills in perfect sync to dominate the tennis court, smashing their cheating opponents in order to gain access to their target painting as their prize.

Loid and Fiona’s partnership is truly impressive. Given that they work so well together as spies, it would not be outlandish for the two to have a successful cover marriage for the sake of Operation Strix. Fiona’s partnership with Loid — along with her aggressive romantic inclinations — make her a threat to Yor. While Loid expresses concern over them being seen together and the possible allegations that would follow, Fiona follows him to meet up with Yor and Anya, ready to challenge Yor to a tennis match for Loid’s heart.

Yor Appears Upset and Contemplative After Defeating Fiona

Though Fiona’s recent mission demonstrates her wildly impressive tennis skills, she quickly finds out she is no match for Yor. When it appears that Yor misses her serve, the ball splits into cubes, showing the true power behind her swing. In her second attempt, she balances her power just right to serve a lethal blow that Fiona can’t parry no matter how hard she tries. Yor may not be fully aware of Fiona’s intention behind the match, but she suspects her relationship with Loid may be on the line, so she gives it her all.

After Fiona runs away in defeat, Yor approaches Loid looking for affirmation over her victory. After he merely congratulates her, she walks away with her own look of defeat and later appears upset and deep in thought. If Yor suspects that Fiona was challenging her role as Loid’s wife, she is likely troubled over the terms of their marriage. Because she is already insecure, Yor needs to know how much Loid appreciates her. Beyond that, she could also be unsatisfied with the current nature of their relationship, longing for more after growing more appreciative of their found family.

While the signs are subtle, Episode 23 does seem to indicate that Yor is concerned over the nature of her relationship with Loid and the presence of Fiona. Fans hoping for a more defined romance may not find any palpable tension between them yet, but Spy x Family has been calling more attention to the definition of Loid and Yor’s relationship — as well as the longevity of the Forger family beyond the success of Operation Strix.