Statement at the Paris Conference to support Ukraine’s civilian

Statement by Jens Wandel, UNOPS Acting Executive Director, at the Paris conference to support Ukraine’s civilian resilience, 13 December 2022

Prime Minister Shmygal, excellencies, honourable delegates,

The organization that I lead – UNOPS – is working closely with the government of Ukraine both on national and local levels to help accelerate winterization, and prepare for early recovery and reconstruction.

Even as we look to the needs of here and now – sustainability considerations need to be integrated and the massive procurement of LED bulbs is a strong case in point. It works now and in the future, helping accelerate Ukraine’s EU accession process with a focus on energy efficiency and transition.

UNOPS stands ready to work effectively and transparently with the established international and Ukrainian-based coordination efforts.

Our focus is on accelerating implementation in collaboration with funding partners and relevant UN agencies many of which are here today.

Infrastructure rehabilitation – schools, health, energy including a large number of generators, are areas dominating the current portfolio.

The private sector needs to be a partner in this effort – linked effectively to early reconstruction and public investments.

In practice, this means involving the private sector – here in France, in Europe and globally – to deliver across Ukraine on the many thousands of local projects that constitute “recovery” and transition. We will be working with Ukrainian authorities to identify needs in locations that are not directly embroiled in conflict. Experience from these early interventions will accelerate recovery when more broad-based interventions are possible.

Today’s conference gives us a perfect opportunity to collectively support Ukraine to ensure its early recovery and reconstruction embodies “acquis by doing” – and delivers for the future sustainable development of Ukraine.

I thank you.