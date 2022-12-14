Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Wife Allison Holker’s Relationship

A match made in the studio. Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker first connected while pursuing their shared passion: dance.

The former Ellen DJ and the choreographer met during season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance, which aired in 2010. “She says she made the first move,” Boss told Dance Spirit magazine in August 2012. “I was completely oblivious to it. I’m really thickheaded.”

The Magic Mike XXL star noted that the duo first crossed paths during season 2 of the dance competition series in 2006, but Holker didn’t remember meeting him. Four years later, however, she couldn’t help but notice him. “From the first week of SYTYCD as All-Stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever,” she told the outlet. “His personality was so fun.”

After three years of dating, the pair tied the knot in a December 2013 ceremony held at SYTYCD creator Nigel Lythgoe‘s vineyard in California. Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship, Weslie, then 5, served as a flower girl, and several SYTYCD alums were bridesmaids and groomsmen.

“Thank you all so much for all your love on the Boss Wedding 2013,” Holker tweeted the day after the nuptials. “It was a day full of love and happiness. JUST PERFECT.”

The twosome went on to welcome son Maddox (born in 2016) and daughter Zaia (born in 2019). Boss, for his part, also adopted Weslie (born in 2008). Days after Holker gave birth to Zaia, the Dancing With the Stars alum and her husband were back on social media, sharing videos of their signature morning dances.

“A lot of people asked me, ‘How? How could you do that?’ Honestly, I am a dancer. It’s part of my life,” Holker exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020, explaining why she returned to her routine so quickly. “People get up, they shower. I get up, I shower and then I dance. It helped me so much through the whole [pregnancy] process, and it made me really keep a sane head.”

Shortly after the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in December 2022, Boss died at age 40. Holker confirmed the news in a heartbreaking statement. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she told People at the time. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

