Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Wife Allison Holker’s Relationship

A match made in the studio. Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker first connected while pursuing their shared passion: dance.
The former Ellen DJ and the choreographer met during season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance, which aired in 2010. “She says she made the first move,” Boss told Dance Spirit magazine in August 2012. “I was completely oblivious to it. I’m really thickheaded.”
The Magic Mike XXL star noted that the duo first crossed paths during season 2 of the dance competition series in 2006, but Holker didn’t remember meeting him. Four years later, however, she couldn’t help but notice him. “From the first week of SYTYCD as All-Stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever,” she told the outlet. “His personality was so fun.”
After three years of dating, the pair tied the knot in a December 2013 ceremony held at SYTYCD creator Nigel Lythgoe‘s vineyard in California. Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship, Weslie, then 5, served as a flower girl, and several SYTYCD alums were bridesmaids and groomsmen.
“Thank you all so much for all your love on the Boss Wedding 2013,” Holker tweeted the day after the nuptials. “It was a day full of love and happiness. JUST PERFECT.”
The twosome went on to welcome son Maddox (born in 2016) and daughter Zaia (born in 2019). Boss, for his part, also adopted Weslie (born in 2008). Days after Holker gave birth to Zaia, the Dancing With the Stars alum and her husband were back on social media, sharing videos of their signature morning dances.
“A lot of people asked me, ‘How? How could you do that?’ Honestly, I am a dancer. It’s part of my life,” Holker exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020, explaining why she returned to her routine so quickly. “People get up, they shower. I get up, I shower and then I dance. It helped me so much through the whole [pregnancy] process, and it made me really keep a sane head.”
Shortly after the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in December 2022, Boss died at age 40. Holker confirmed the news in a heartbreaking statement. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she told People at the time. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
Keep scrolling for Boss and Holker’s complete relationship timeline:
Credit: Paul A Hebert/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Credit: Youtube
2010
After filming season 7 of SYTYCD, the duo finally deepened their connection at the wrap party. “I saw him at the other end of the room, and he pointed and did this little ‘come here’ motion,” Holker told Dance Spirit in 2012. “We went upstairs and danced for three hours straight.” Boss added: “We danced the entire night, and we’ve been together ever since.”
Credit: Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
December 2013
The couple tied the knot after three years together, sharing their first dance to “One and Only” by Adele. During the reception, they surprised their guests with a choreographed routine to Justin Bieber‘s “Somebody to Love.” Speaking to Us in March 2020, the twosome said that dance was one of the cornerstones of their romance. “We always end up smiling and laughing with each other during it,” Holker explained. “No matter what’s happening in the day, we know we can check in with each other and dance and it kind of makes everything go away, and it’s so much better.”
Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
March 2016
Holker and Boss welcomed their first child together, son Maddox. “Our MADDOX is like the beginning of all things – wonder, hope, and a dream of possibilities,” Holker wrote via Instagram after the little one’s birth. “My life and our families home is changed forever. He blessed our lives exactly a week ago and it will never be the same again, and he has brought such a beautiful joy with him. We will let every moment sink in and last a lifetime! This is our family, our happiness and our future.”
Credit: Courtesy Allison Holker/Instagram
November 2019
The duo welcomed their second child together, daughter Zaia. Before the baby’s birth, Holker told Us that Maddox and Weslie were thrilled about having another sibling. “Both of our children are so excited,” Holker said in June 2019. “Maddox is still, I think, figuring out what is really going on with the whole scenario. We keep saying that there’s going be a new baby. He talks to the baby.”
Credit: RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock
August 2020
The pair confessed that the coronavirus lockdowns had “100 percent” put their marriage to the test. “I think where we really luck out being together is that we actually like each other as well,” Holker told Us at the time. “Love is obviously what a relationship is, like, really based off. Some of those people forget just to like each other.”
Boss, for his part, said that the increased time together had helped them learn more about how their relationship worked. “We get to see how we really work together when we really have no choice of going anywhere at all,” he explained. “That’s where all of that comes into play. It’s just, like, thoroughly enjoying each other’s company and stuff like that, and reaching a deeper level of understanding with each other.”
Credit: Courtesy Allison Holker/Instagram
December 2022
The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary and shared tributes to each other via social media. “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” Holker wrote via Instagram. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”
In his own post, Boss shared photos from the big day with the caption: “Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
December 2022
Us confirmed that Boss died on December 13 at age 40. One day later, Holker addressed the news, saying: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”
