Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Tom Papa: What A Day!’ On Netflix, A

In his second Netflix special, Tom Papa jokes about parenting his parents, getting schooled by his kids, and how he has learned to love his marriage for what it’s worth. Wait. None of that sounds alarmist or reactionary at all? Is Papa still even a Gen X guy comic in 2022 if he’s not whining like a Boomer about the kids these days?

The Gist: Papa, who co-hosts Netflix’s SiriusXM radio comedy talk show with Fortune Feimster, jokingly asked us all collectively to literally Netflix and chill in his first special for the platform, Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! Of course, that pep talk came in February 2020, when we didn’t think we’d have a pandemic and more to worry about. Now we do. Or still do. Either way, Papa, like all stand-up comedians, has some new life lessons to share coming out of the past two-plus years. But don’t expect a lot of topical jokes about masks, vaccines or politicians and politicized figures. Papa pretty much keeps things closer to his own family tree in this hour.

What Comedy Specials Will It Remind You Of?: If you love Jim Gaffigan, then you’ll also probably love Papa.

Memorable Jokes: An opening salvo suggesting billionaires should only have 24 hours to enjoy their hoarded wealth before sharing it (or else) gives way quickly and easily to imagining problems the 99 percent of us can identify with — such as resting easy by not having to retrieve one’s username or password. That allows Papa to ask us to remember if we’re older, or imagine if we’re not, how we’d act if we left the house without our phones. Would we, could we, manage to get ourselves to the airport? Or would we miss our flight?

One of his daughters brought home a rescue pug during the pandemic, but Papa will make you question whether a pug still qualifies as a dog if he’s named Frank, wears pants and destroys the home without consequences.

The biggest chunk of his hour pivots to the horrible messiness of men, with the comedian blaming his gender not only for the pandemic, but for just about any bad habit or strange policy with which we have to deal. No wonder he’s not going to blame his wife for anything in their marriage. Even if he will gladly make fun of her for own habits. If you want to know how he’s stayed married to her for 22 years, he’ll tell you. And when he’s done making his case and sharing his advice, he’ll earn an applause break for it.

Our Take: Not needing to go through the rigamarole of resetting or remembering your electronic security codes? That simple pleasure results in Papa’s titular exclamation: “What a day!”

His hour thematically covers similarly simple pleasures of existing in the world, whether it’s as a child of aging parents, as a parent of aging children, or even as a human trying to co-exist with other humans while traveling. Papa manages to speak to the masses, or a much broader audience than other male comedians his age, without feeling any need to go to logical extremes. No lectures or conjectures about masks or vaccines from him. No talk about what you can or cannot talk about onstage. Instead, when he talks about the pandemic and how it might’ve changed us, he speaks to more basic emotions. Such as the premise that going two years without visiting your family might already be looked back on as “the good old days” now. With or without a pandemic, Papa also realizes that life is about making connections, even though in doing so, you end up caring about others which makes you worry more.

And yet, despite wondering how some of us can live without worrying about others, or how some of us can be so rude, Papa doesn’t seem too worried about arguing with bad people in hopes of changing their behaviors. His plea to those people is rather simple: “Just do less of what you’re doing now.” Once again, Papa asks us to tone down our rhetoric and our worst character defects. And once again, he has a message worth getting behind.

Our Call: STREAM IT. In a holiday season when many of us are reuniting with relatives for the first time in a long time, Papa’s material reminds us what we have to be thankful for. But please don’t Google a pug’s penis. No matter what Papa tells you.

