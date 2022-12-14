Strictly ‘game changer’ as Molly Rainford ‘ups her game’ for

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, he commented: “This weeks Strictly was a real game changer for a lot of the celebrities.

“At this point in the competition, the stakes have never been higher and levels are all very tight.”

The body expert added that during the routines in the final, each celebrity will have to make sure their performances are completely seamless with no technical mistakes,

Dan continued: “Molly, who I believed was potentially in the danger zone, was given some incredible feedback and scores over the weekend.