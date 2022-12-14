Strictly star opens up on returning to show for final dance

Tyler West revealed his emotions ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday. Talking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show, he candidly voiced his trepidation about training again with professional partner Dianne Buswell. The Kiss Radio presenter will return for a special routine alongside his fellow eliminated celebrity dancers.

The DJ looked ahead to the grand finale of the battle for the Glitterball Trophy on the BBC show.

This week all of the contestants who were voted out of the competition have begun training for one last dance.

An excited Lorraine said: “You’re returning to Strictly today for rehearsals on Saturday!”

Tyler joked: “I’ve already got a cramp thinking about it!”, as Lorraine remarked: “The final’s come around so so quickly.”

