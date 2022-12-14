Strictly star opens up on returning to show for final dance

Tyler West revealed his emotions ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday. Talking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show, he candidly voiced his trepidation about training again with professional partner Dianne Buswell. The Kiss Radio presenter will return for a special routine alongside his fellow eliminated celebrity dancers.
The DJ looked ahead to the grand finale of the battle for the Glitterball Trophy on the BBC show.
This week all of the contestants who were voted out of the competition have begun training for one last dance.
An excited Lorraine said: “You’re returning to Strictly today for rehearsals on Saturday!”
Tyler joked: “I’ve already got a cramp thinking about it!”, as Lorraine remarked: “The final’s come around so so quickly.”
Heading into the final, Hamza and Jowita Przystal are the bookmaker’s favourites to be crowned the ballroom champion duo.
The wildlife photographer has won over the nation with a collection of memorable dances in this year’s series.
According to Ladbrokes, he is the runaway leader, with only Countryfile presenter Helen near to him.
Hamza is currently priced at 1/2 with the betting company going into the 20th series of the glitzy BBC showpiece.
Alex Apati from Ladbrokes said: “Hamza has headed the betting for so long, we’d be amazed if he doesn’t take home this year’s Glitterball Trophy.”
Hamza is yet to find himself in the bottom two of the leaderboard, much like his fellow celebrity hopeful Helen.
Fleur and Vito Coppola survived the dreaded moment in the red last week, as Will Mellor and Nancy Xu departed at the semi-final stage.
Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One
