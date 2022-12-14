Strictly’s Hamza ‘will win’ series after being unphased by

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, he said: “It was one of the few weeks that Hamza received less than glowing feedback for his performance, with Shirley being especially vocal about him.

“Despite being on the receiving end of some constructive criticism, it did not seem to phase his confidence and he appeared to take it on board.

“In terms of Hamza and Jowita’s performance, they both appeared very tight, with lots of eye contact and reciprocal liking.

“They continuously moved as one person and were in complete unison.