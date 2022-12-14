Sue Cleaver inundated with compliments in reunion with Chris

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver was inundated with compliments following her reunion with Chris Moyles, 48, on his Radio X show this morning.

The 59-year-old looked youthful wearing a red rollneck jumper and casual jeans.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a picture of her and the radio presenter after their chat live on air today.

She wrote: “Thanks for inviting me on the show @chrismoylesofficial & @radiox – now go and tidy up your brand room #radiox.”

Many of her 125,000 followers flocked to her post to comment.

Russell_84x wrote: “Really lovely beautiful photo of you and Chris, hope your having a great day.”

Nicola Thorp also commented with a series of love heart emojis.

Janwilson88 added: “Lovely pic sue!!”

Karljones692 typed: “Looking good.”

The pair’s interview comes after they joined former campmate Charlene White and Chris’ partner Tiffany Austin for an evening out the night before.