Sue Cleaver inundated with compliments in reunion with Chris

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver was inundated with compliments following her reunion with Chris Moyles, 48, on his Radio X show this morning.
The 59-year-old looked youthful wearing a red rollneck jumper and casual jeans.
Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a picture of her and the radio presenter after their chat live on air today.
She wrote: “Thanks for inviting me on the show @chrismoylesofficial & @radiox – now go and tidy up your brand room #radiox.”
Many of her 125,000 followers flocked to her post to comment.
Russell_84x wrote: “Really lovely beautiful photo of you and Chris, hope your having a great day.”
Nicola Thorp also commented with a series of love heart emojis.
Janwilson88 added: “Lovely pic sue!!”
Karljones692 typed: “Looking good.”
The pair’s interview comes after they joined former campmate Charlene White and Chris’ partner Tiffany Austin for an evening out the night before.
