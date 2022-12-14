Sumter County Genealogical Society membership meeting to

STAFF REPORT

The Sumter County Genealogical Society will hold its membership meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in the fellowship hall of Swan Lake Presbyterian Church, 912 Haynsworth St.

The program will be a “Share and Tell” for members and guests to tell about their research, share helpful hints and family stories. Members who have been elected to serve on the board for the year 2023 will be installed. The evening will conclude with refreshments and a Christmas party.

Membership meetings are held September through May and are open to the public without charge. Interested persons may become members. A family can join for $35 annually and an individual for $30. Membership includes four newsletters during the year subsequent to receipt of dues, free queries as space permits and free use of the Sumter County Genealogical Society Research Center.

For additional information, call the Research Center at (803) 774-3901.












