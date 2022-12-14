Taking care of your pets during the winter months

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you live in North Dakota then you are probably used to how cold it can get in the winter months.

This is why Furry Friends Rockin Rescue is happy to have this dog out of the cold.

“He came to us Friday evening or Saturday morning,” said Sara Huft, store manager at Furry Friends Rockin Rescue. “Some nice people ended up catching him finally. After watching him limping around for quite a while.”

Luckily, Eddie is starting to heal from his injured leg.

“We got him into a vet with good news. We don’t have any broken bones but we do have quite a bad infection in this front leg that we have shaved here,” said Huft.

With antibiotics, the infection should clear up and with Eddie walking around it’s a good sign that the medicine is working. Eddie made it just before the winter storm hit.

Huft warns owners about taking their dogs or cats out in the snow. Even if your pet likes snow days, it’s important to monitor how long they are outside.

“Of course, the short-coated dogs are not going to want to be outside for as long,” said Huft. “You usually notice they are picking up their feet and showing signs of being uncomfortable and getting a little chilly. “

Plus you should make sure that your dog has proper footwear and clothing before making your way outside.

“Make sure that they have either a paw protector on so they aren’t getting stuck and ripping their feet and that if you are going on walks that they have coats and they have booties just like you do,” said Huft.

Now if you have a dog that is super hyper or is used to getting long walks, there are some other options to keep your furry friend occupied.

“Try to do some more indoor activities with your animal,” said Huft. “Obedience training, sit, lay down, going through those simple little drills, just something that gets their mind going. And it does just burn some energy up.”

Experts say to allow your dog a maxim of 15 minutes outside when the weather is cold. After that bring them inside so that they can warm back up.