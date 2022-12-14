TechCrunch Live is filming at CES, and you’re invited!

I’m thrilled to announce TechCrunch Live is filming live and in real life at CES 2023. We’re filming on the first day of the show at 11:00. If you’re not attending CES, that’s fine. Just like every TechCrunch Live, the show will be streamed live on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter Spaces — basically anywhere I can blast the show.

The mission remains the same despite the change of location: TechCrunch Live helps founders build better venture-backed business. I do this by hosting conversations with successful startup founders and their early investors and board members. We talk through pitch decks, fundraising strategies, and founder/investor relations. But for this show, I’m featuring a hardware company and investor. Because CES.

I hope you can come and hang out. We’re filming at Stagwell’s Content Studio, located at booth 60488, in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). We’re right next to the Starbucks, I’m told.

TechCrunch has a team of writers attending CES, and we’d love to connect. Fill out this form, and we’ll reach out if your company is a good fit.