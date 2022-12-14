Tennis Share Cute Indie Bop ‘One Night With The Valet’ | News

Indie duo Tennis have shared the neat video for ‘One Night With The Valet’.

The husband-and-wife duo – Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore – have pieced together their sixth studio album, with ‘POLLEN’ landing on February 10th via their own Mutually Detrimental label.

Self-produced and self-recorded, it’s a real statement of independence, with Tennis set to touch down in London on February 14th and 15th for a pair of dates at Islington Assembly Hall.

New bop ‘One Night With The Valet’ is a neat, melodic return, melding together 80s dici-pop vibes with their own guitar-leaning song craft. The full video is also online, and it matches the easy-going charm of their melodies.

“We chose a pastoral setting as the backdrop to One Night With The Valet’s spacious drum-piano groove,” says Tennis’ Alaina Moore. “To be in love is to be humbled, so I tapped into my inner fool; donning a grease paint mask and dabbling in some light miming. In the company of grazing animals, I professed my undying devotion to a certain someone, just off camera, never out of sight.”

Photo Credit: Luca Venter