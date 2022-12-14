Tesla Adds Steam Games Support In A New Update

If gaming on the couch isn’t enough for you, Tesla has an offering–gaming in a car. The company announced that players will be able to play Steam games in select Model S and X Teslas as part of an upcoming holiday update.
In the promotional video, you can see a user play Cyberpunk 2077 and swiping through the Steam storefront. Wireless controllers are supported, as well as mouse and keyboard (though the latter setup is undoubtedly unwieldy). In order to access the Steam beta feature, drivers need a Model S and X Tesla released in 2022, 16GB DDR, and Premium Connectivity.