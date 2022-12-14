The 22 Best Movies Based on True Stories

It’s a subhead that means something and at the same time absolutely nothing. The text appears on screen during trailers and sometimes before the first images of the movie: “based on a true story.” Are there legal criteria for the label? Do producers have guidelines, rules to follow in order to slap the claim onto advertising? Nope. Not that we could find.

Back in 2007, the LA Times ran something of an informal rule set for the label, which included general principles of straying from fact only if it were to enhance storytelling, but even these guidelines allow for pretty much anything, and the article noted the power of purposeful deceit, like when filmmakers avoided the “realist trap” altogether and nosedived into pure fiction.

What makes a ranking of these films so difficult, then, is that there are so many degrees of “based on a true story.” Are we talking about movies that make this claim, or movies that don’t have to make this claim because it’s so obvious, or movies that both don’t make this claim and yet also somehow find themselves in a half-truth historical territory?

Biopics—films about historical persons—are obviously all based on true stories insofar as their primary character did in fact live and eat and poop, at some moment in time. To include these films, however, would make our list almost endless, since Hollywood loves a good biopic, and because there are so many of them. (Sidenote: Hollywood loves anything that reeks of verisimilitude and have been cranking out true-ish stories at a seemingly increasing rate over the last couple decades).

And so our problem: there are too many damn films.

Our solution: no biopics. Also, we’re skewing a bit more modern with our list. We’re also going to be a little snobby. We’re going with a narrow category of “based on a true story.” That is: movies where the creators went farther than simply adapting a book or article. These are movies that employ cinematic techniques that make their work stand apart from the original medium. Sometimes, these works question the veracity of the original story. Other times they find totally different ways of telling the same story, making use of all of film’s particular advantages.

Another question we’re asking: Would it be a good movie if it wasn’t true? Zero Dark Thirty, Selma, The Imitation Game, Spotlight, Nomadland, etc. etc. Great true stories put to screen? Yes. Great movies if they were depicting totally fictional events? Ehhhh.

Obviously, there’s a lot to choose from. We did our best.

Here are the best movies based on true events.