The 50 Best Movies of 2022, According to 165 Critics from Around

The calendar year may be clawing its way to a close, but the Oscars race for Best Picture has the top films of 2022 still holding at a full sprint.

With 165 critics and journalists from across the globe voting on the best films and performances in IndieWire’s annual critics survey, Todd Field’s “TÁR” topped the podium as the definitive best film of the year: an accolade awarded to Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” in 2021. As Christian Blauvelt expanded in IndieWire’s initial 2022 report, “The movie topped the categories of Best Film, Best Director, Best Performance, and Best Screenplay. It appeared on over 45% of all ballots, with 26 first-place rankings for Best Film.”

The survey’s consensus ranked Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” at number two. The titles flip-flopped on IndieWire’s staff list, with “Aftersun” in first and “TÁR” second. That happened again with Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Insisherin,” placing third on the critics survey but fourth on IndieWire’s staff list. “Banshees” swapped spots with the Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” landing fourth on the survey. It’s joined by Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” rounding out the dozens of critics’ top five selections.

Staffers from IndieWire, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, The Atlantic, and Entertainment Weekly voted, as well as freelance and staff writers for newspapers, websites, radio, and TV from across Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia — in addition to all over the U.S. and Canada. All participants were required to vote only for films that received theatrical, streaming, or VOD releases in the U.S. over the past calendar year.

The Golden Globes has already nominated “TÁR,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and “The Fabelmans” for top awards, but not “Aftersun.” Per Marcus Jones and Anne Thompson’s predictions for IndieWire, the Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio film remains a long shot for Best Picture.

Check out the complete list of the IndieWire Critics Poll top 50 films of 2022 below. Please note that not all awards and nominations are listed, but for each title you will find a selection of some of its accolades. Select films’ casts may also be incomplete.

With editorial contributions from Christian Zilko and Samantha Bergeson.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.