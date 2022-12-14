The Baskin-Robbins Flavor Created Specifically For The Beatles

What makes the Beatles-inspired ice cream flavor even better is the story behind it — because Beatle Nut wasn’t just inspired by the Fab Four. In fact, the Beatles-themed flavor was dreamed up on the spot. That’s because, as Baskin-Robbins explains, Irv Robbins had to think fast when a reporter from The Washington Post gave him a call.

As the story goes, in the midst of Beatlemania, the reporter asked Robbins if there’d be a new ice cream flavor to celebrate the Beatles’ first tour in the U.S. With no new flavors planned and no real answer to give, Robbins apparently fudged a reply: “Uh, Beatle Nut, of course.” And on the spot, Beatle Nut was imagined. In just five short days, the ice cream company was able to innovate, make, and distribute the new flavor — just in time to honor America’s new favorite band.

So what Beatles-inspired nutty goodness did Baskin-Robbins invent? According to a Tweet from Decades Network, the flavor was made up of pistachio and walnut with the company’s signature chocolate ribbon. Sounds like a flavor we’d go nuts for.