The best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2

The Season 1 Reloaded update went live earlier today in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. The update delivered some quality of life fixes, weapon balancing, and new content for both games. Although, some players feel that the developers didn’t do enough to make Warzone 2 as stable as it should be.

Regardless, players can access all of this content immediately, including the new Chimera assault rifle. If players manage to unlock the Chimera, they can begin to level it up and eventually use its best loadout in Warzone 2.

Players can unlock the Chimera in one of two ways, currently. They can either get two kills with assault rifles in 15 different matches of Modern Warfare 2, or purchase a Store Bundle containing the Chimera. Both ways allow players to level up the Chimera in either MW2 or Warzone 2. If players go with the Store Bundle, though, they will have a few attachments already unlocked.

In order for the Chimera to be viable as a meta assault rifle in Warzone 2, it will need stronger attachments than the ones featured in the bundle.

Best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2

The Chimera has an integrated suppressor, meaning it doesn’t really need a muzzle and is seen as a more mobile assault rifle. With this in mind, we’ve crafted the Chimera’s loadout to be an aggressive and fast AR that’s capable of taking on SMGs at close range.

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro/Slimline Pro/SZ Mini

Stock: Ravage-8

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Nearly every attachment on this loadout is meant to increase the Chimera’s aim down sight speed and sprint-to-fire time. The 45 Round Mag reduces these stats but gives players an extra 15 bullets in each clip. For the optic, we’ve gone with a classic red dot since players likely won’t be firing at targets too far away.