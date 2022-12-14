The fundamentals to achieving a good night’s sleep – five steps

While much about sleep is still unknown, we do have a good understanding of how to get the best possible night’s sleep. Our lifestyles, jobs, age and health can all affect the quality and quantity of our sleep, but one of the most powerful tools we can use for better rest is having a routine, according to Dr Lola Tillyaeva (https://lolatill.com/), doctor in psychology.

She said: “Maintaining good habits and sticking to a routine around sleep can help us get a more restful night and allow the brain to cycle through all its vital phases of sleep.”

So what can you do to achieve a perfect night’s sleep?

1. Be aware of what you eat and drink

Certain food and drinks can have a significant impact on our quality of sleep. Dr Tillyaeva explained: “Alcohol is the enemy of good sleep and should be avoided altogether for the perfect night’s sleep.

“Caffeine, which we consume for the very purpose of staying awake, should be avoided before sleep. In fact, caffeine has a half-life of between three to five hours and will remain in your system for much longer than most people realise.

READ MORE: Two fruits linked to ‘11%’ lower risk of stroke – regularly eating both could be key