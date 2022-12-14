The next Warhammer 40k Darktide patch adds a new map and new

You know that big club the Ogryn is holding in the cover art? That’s coming in the next Warhammer 40k Darktide update, due out December 15. The content drop, which developer Fatshark has called The Signal, adds a set of power maul weapons for the Ogryn and zealot, as well as a new map, private play mode, and some new special conditions for missions in the grimdark co-op game.

When The Signal arrives, Ogryn players will gain access to the Achlys Mk I power maul, which is a one-handed mace-like weapon for mashing cultists into a sticky pulp. Meanwhile, zealots will be able to use the two-handed Indignatus Mk IVe power maul, which helps smaller people accomplish the same goal.

The content drop also includes a new map called Comms-Plex 154/2f, and your strike team will have to fight your way to the roof of the HL-19-24 Archivum to send a message to your allies out in the Imperium.

There are also two new mutators for missions arriving in this patch. ‘Hunting Grounds’ will feature an increased number of everybody’s favourite chaos puppies, the pox hounds. ‘Assault’ missions feature more ammo pickups, but less healing, and (even) more enemies.

Over at the Shrine of the Omnissiah, you’ll be able to use the new ‘refine’ action. You can choose to refine a single perk on a piece of equipment, locking in the other perks. Each refine action after the first will see a reduced resource cost associated with it.

The update also adds the ability to start missions in private play, for teams of 2-4 players. Fatshark says it’s still looking into ongoing GPU crash issues, problems with Twitch drops, penances and other rewards failing to update, and Darktide error codes 4008 and 2007.

The full patch notes are available on Steam. Our guide to the best Darktide weapons will help you pick which instruments of mayhem to take with you on your next run.