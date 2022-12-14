The Paige Spiranac of Tennis Reveals Her Favorite Playing Surface

It’s the slow season for Rachel Stuhlmann, the world’s No. 1 ranked tennis influencer as named by the OutKick Culture Department, which means she has to take a page out of the Paige Spiranac playbook to keep the Instagram algorithm churning along.

Today’s topic: favorite playing surfaces.

Typically, an influencer will cover such topics via an Instagram Story post, but we’ve entered the holiday season for the IG models and that means they have to reach into their bag of tricks to keep their world rankings. Stuhlmann could end up back out on the road in January when the tennis world makes the trek to Australian Open to fill up the content bucket.

“I get asked a lot what my favorite court surface to play on is,” the former University of Missouri tennis player writes on Instagram. “I love them all, and the different movement, ball bounce, and adjustments you have to make for each surface.



“But for me, it’s a fast, hard indoor court😍 No elements, and it feels/sounds like you are hitting every ball insanely hard😂🎾So yes, I’m excited for indoor tennis season(.)”

Annnnnnddddd that is a major hint to brands to get Rachel and her Instagram account down to Florida to give out heart attacks to the old codgers who are holed up in the Sunshine State for the winter. To be honest, there’s no reason why Stuhlmann hasn’t been hired by a brand to spend the winter in Fort Lauderdale.

She should be in the sun, on the courts, producing content right up until the Australian Open plane takes off. Indoor courts might be great and a ball coming off the racket might mimic the sounds of a missile launched from an F-18, but the tennis world needs Stuhlmann in the tropics. She should be playing tennis in Hawaii. She should be in southern California smacking balls and drinking post-match cocktails.

C’mon tennis brands, get it together. Stuhlmann is your Paige Spiranac. It’s time to start acting like this sport has a pulse in the U.S.