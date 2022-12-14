The War for Call of Duty Continues After Microsoft Reveals an

Microsoft is leaving no stone unturned in making its proposed acquisition of Call of Duty publisher Activision a reality. However, it seems like the obstacles won’t stop popping up in front of them, no matter what.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A recent report from a renowned media outlet reveals that Microsoft had reached out to the US FTC (Federal Trade Commission) in order to propose an offer regarding Call of Duty on rival platforms. However, it’s been claimed that FTC rejected this offer while making the President of Microsoft extremely disappointed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Microsoft says that FTC rejected its consent decree on Call of Duty games, reveals report

Dina Bass is a Tech reporter from Bloomberg who recently published an article on the situation of Microsoft and its efforts of trying to seal the deal with Activision. In her report, she mentioned that the Xbox maker had offered the FTC that “it would sign a legally binding consent decree saying it would make” future Call of Duty entries “available to rivals for a decade. It didn’t help.”

Furthermore, she added that the rejection made Microsoft President Brad Smith highly upset. Because the FTC didn’t give them “the opportunity to even sit down with the staff to even talk about” their proposal to find a proper solution eventually. According to the Bloomberg reporter, Mr. Smith revealed this information at the company’s shareholder meeting.

DIVE DEEPER

Infinity War for Call of Duty Sees a New Twist as Microsoft Reportedly Offers an

‘Exclusive Right’ to PlayStation Giant Sony

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The fresh update connects directly with another information about Microsoft getting sued by US FTC. It’s been revealed that the agency sued the company after it rejected the consent decree on Call of Duty games’ availability on rival platforms, including Sony’s PlayStation devices.

Now it looks like Xbox chief Phil Spencer will have to put more efforts in order to provide assurance to Sony on CoD and its future. Because the PlayStation giant is perhaps the only industry leader who’s opposing the $68.7 billion merger of Microsoft and Activision. If Sony agrees, then the FTC may also change its stance on this situation going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are your thoughts about this proposed acquisition? Don’t forget to share your valuable opinions. Let us know in the comments down below.

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time