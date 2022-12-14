Categories
The Who’s Keith Moon Would Buy Ringo Starr Christmas Gifts and

TL;DR:

  • The Who’s Keith Moon used to give Ringo Starr Christmas gifts and send Ringo a bill.
  • Ringo said Moon dressed up as Father Christmas once to give gifts.
  • Moon recorded a classic Christmas song for his only solo album.
The Who‘s Keith Moon used to give Christmas presents to Ringo Starr and accept payment. Subsequently, Ringo got sick of this little tradition. Notably, both Moon and Ringo made Christmas music.

