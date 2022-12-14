The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Review

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
released
- Macintosh
- Nintendo Switch
- + 5 more
- PC
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox One
- Xbox Series X
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, next-generation open world role-playing game, set in a visually stunning fantasy universe, full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you are a professional monster hunter, tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.
