Tips To Help People Avoid Bicycle Vs. Car Crashes On Busy

Here we are in the middle of December, and it is still getting in the mid 80s outside on the suncoast. Infact with the weather being a bit cooler than usual people can get out and about, doing the outdoor activities they enjoy especially cycling.

There are loads of people riding bikes to get from point A to point B in Florida today. Some individuals go this route to avoid those high dollar prices at the gas pumps. After all, according to NBC Miami, the average price of a gallon of fuel was $3.45 in Florida last week. Meanwhile, others are all about traveling in this manner for exercise. It allows them to get where they need to be while losing weight, getting fit, and feeling great.

And of course, there are also those who travel via bike because that meshes with their green lifestyles. They can go to work, school, stores, or wherever and reduce their carbon footprints. It really doesn’t matter why people are riding bicycles in Florida. The point is that they do, and they share the roadways with motorists and cars. Hence, a small slip-up is all it would take for a car versus bike accident to enter the picture.

Some Stats To Drive The Point Home

Car vs. bicycle accidents tend to happen quite often in Florida. But we don’t want you to merely take our word for it. Rather, review these stats from the FLHSMV. They’ll help you gain a better understanding of how much of a dilemma these crashes truly are. In 2019, there were 6,664 bicycle accidents. The events caused 774 incapacitating injuries and 5,455 other injuries. That’s not all, though. Florida bicycle crashes were responsible for 156 fatalities in 2019 as well.

With stats like these, it’s easy to see there are too many car/bicycle accidents in The Sunshine State. So, it’s time to take action and make the number of these events decline every year. If you’re on board, use these tips to get started.

Don’t Get Distracted

Florida drivers that don’t wish to hit bicyclists, pedestrians, or anything else should make it a point not to get distracted by cell phones, passengers, food, etc. That will keep them alert and on the lookout for obstacles, people, vehicles, animals, and more. The same advice goes for bicyclists. If that’s you, don’t get distracted while pedaling and steering. That could cause you to run into a lane of traffic or out and into an intersection, where a crash might ensue.

Keep Yourself And Others Safe By Not Being A Drowsy Driver

Additionally, drivers should only get behind the wheel when they’re rested to ensure they aren’t drowsy when driving. That’s because it can be bad news for anyone that’s in the vicinity, whether that’s a bicyclist or someone else when a motorist operating a vehicle falls asleep. Also, if you feel yourself drifting into an extremely relaxed state, pull your car over. Then, get out and stretch or go inside a store and grab a cup of coffee to alleviate the drowsiness.

Some Last Thoughts

There are many, many other things Floridians can do to cut down on accidents between motorists and bicyclists. So, do a little research if these don’t suit your fancy. A quick Google search can assist with that, but now it is time to switch gears. Have you been injured in a bicycle versus car accident in The Sunshine State? If so, and you believe another party’s negligence is to blame, you might have the grounds to seek compensation. Contact Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez, Murphy & Walsh to schedule a free case review today.