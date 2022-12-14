Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion jockey William Buick holds

With the cold weather persisting, the focus remains on the all-weather surface at Lingfield where champion jockey William Buick could light up the card on Wednesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.55 Lingfield – Capital Theory faces Jean Danjou in strong feature

The addition of Buick – and a drop down in class – helped Capital Theory get his head in front at the seventh time of asking at Chelmsford two weeks ago so it is no surprise to see Mark Johnston call on the champion’s services once more in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At Betuk Handicap (2.55).

Snapcracklepop, from the William Muir and Chris Grassick team, steps up in trip to a mile-and-a-quarter for just the second time after a promising effort behind Crownthorpe over the mile at Wolverhampton last month.

Brian Meehan’s Jean Danjou makes a handicap debut off a mark of 75 having run with credit in three starts so far and wears cheekpieces for the first time here.

In-form Luke Morris reached 2000 career winners on Monday and teams up for the first time with Paul and Oliver Cole’s Splendent, who needs to improve on a below-par effort at Wolverhampton lat month.

2.25 Lingfield – Appleby pair Glory Lily & Star Guest contest hot novice

The It’s Time To Turn To TalkSPORT/ EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes (2.25) looks an excellent contest with leading trainer Charlie Appleby double-handed in a field of 12.

Stable jockey Buick gets first choice and opts for Star Guest, an unraced daughter of Dubawi out of Andre Fabre’s Group Two winner Usherette.

Image:

Buick has opted to get aboard Star Guest, one of two debutants for Charlie Appleby





Picking up the ride on her stablemate, fellow debutant Glory Lily, is Jason Watson, while of those with form on their card it is John and Thady Gosden’s Cruella De Vill who appears to set the standard.

She finished down the field on debut at Newbury but has since followed that with two runner-up efforts including over the six furlongs at Lingfield last month.

Buick’s book is completed by James Fanshawe’s Maso Bastie in the TalkSPORT Powered By Fans/ EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (1.20).

12.50 Lingfield – Beauzon heads 12 for open handicap

The Betuk Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (12.50) looks like a tricky six-furlong sprint with course and distance winner Bobby On The Beat and Swiss Pride included.

The former has had a busy time this season but produced good performance off a mark of 60 here last time and is only nudged up 1lb for that.

Three-year-old Beauzon scored in a similar contest at this track in January but is now back down to a career-low mark of 68 and has Watson booked on board.

The Princes Poet was a winner on his penultimate start at Kempton and will bid for a second All-Weather victory at the fifth attempt under David Probert.

Watch every race from Lingfield on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, December 14.