Top 40 digital skills over-60s have learned in last 10 years

And 18 percent find it difficult to get to grips with the online tasks they now have to do day-to-day.

But six in ten think there is more pressure on older generations to adapt to using technology as they’ve been familiar with life without it, compared to the younger generations.

As a result, almost half (49 percent) want to learn more digital skills, as 46 percent feel they have to rely on gadgets and technology on a daily basis.

It also emerged the typical over-60 has learnt 12 new tech related skills in the last 10 years – including making video calls (47 percent), online shopping (42 percent), and how to use QR codes (32 percent).

Ordering prescriptions (29 percent), selling things online (22 percent), and streaming films and TV shows (18 percent), also featured in the list of modern skills older adults have grown used to.

The research, commissioned by BT Group, found one in ten use these skills to feel less lonely.

And 65 percent believe you are never too old to learn new things.

Victoria Johnson, social impact director at BT Group, said: “It’s brilliant to see through this research just how much over-60s have learnt in a short space of time, and that they’re keen to keep learning.

“To date, we’ve helped more than 14.7 million people across the UK make the most of life in the digital world thanks to our resources.”