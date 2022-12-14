Top Gear ‘fully investigating’ Freddie Flintoff’s horror car

Top Gear host Freddie Flintoff was airlifted to hospital after crashing while filming for the programme on Tuesday. The accident happened at Top Gear’s test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. The show’s bosses have stressed “all health and safety procedures were followed” ahead of Freddie’s injury.
The former cricket player was rushed to a hospital to receive medical treatment after being involved in a horror crash.
A spokesperson for Top Gear said: “Our primary concern is and has been for the welfare of Freddie – as well as the Top Gear team.
“All health and safety procedures were followed on site and the incident is now being fully investigated, in line with standard policy and practice.”‘
A BBC spokesperson said on Tuesday: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.”
They said they would confirm more details about the 45-year-old’s condition “in due course”.
The Health and Safety Executive, a non-departmental public body sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions, said it was “aware” of the incident and “making inquiries”.
The BBC has to report incidents of this nature to the Health and Safety Executive.
Freddie’s son, Corey Flintoff, 16, said his father is “lucky to be alive” after the crash.
It is understood Freddie’s crash did not happen at high speed.
Piers Morgan, who is friends with Freddie, said he had made contact with the family.
The broadcaster told TalkSPORT: “I’m told it was a pretty serious crash and that Freddie’s going to be OK, but it might be a little bit more serious than first appreciated.
“I’m told he’s going to be OK, which is great news, but I’m also told it was a pretty nasty bang and that he’s had surgery and is recovering now and we’ll have to wait and see.”
