Top Gear ‘fully investigating’ Freddie Flintoff’s horror car

Top Gear host Freddie Flintoff was airlifted to hospital after crashing while filming for the programme on Tuesday. The accident happened at Top Gear’s test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. The show’s bosses have stressed “all health and safety procedures were followed” ahead of Freddie’s injury.

The former cricket player was rushed to a hospital to receive medical treatment after being involved in a horror crash.

A spokesperson for Top Gear said: “Our primary concern is and has been for the welfare of Freddie – as well as the Top Gear team.

“All health and safety procedures were followed on site and the incident is now being fully investigated, in line with standard policy and practice.”‘

A BBC spokesperson said on Tuesday: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.”

