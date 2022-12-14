Tottenham Women 0-3 Everton Women: Katja Snoejis scores first WSL

Katja Snoeijs, Jess Park and Gio Queiroz were on target as Everton beat Tottenham 3-0 in the final WSL match of 2022.

The visitors went ahead in the eighth minute when Nicoline Sorensen, back after 14 months out injured, got clear down the right and her low cross was converted by Snoeijs,

Spurs could have equalised when Ash Neville swung in an inviting cross but Drew Spence’s header was straight at Emily Ramsey.

Instead they went in two down at half-time after Spurs ‘keeper Becky Spencer attempted to dribble round Park and gifted the striker a tap-in.

Spurs finished with 10 players after Neville was shown a straight red card for a foul on Queiroz in the last minute.

Queiroz then volleyed in the third in stoppage time to wrap up a comprehensive win.

What’s next?

Tottenham face Southampton in the League Cup on Sunday December 18 at 12pm. They then head to Aston Villa when the WSL restarts on January 14. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Everton host Durham on Saturday December 17 in the League Cup at 12.30pm. Reading are next up for Everton in the WSL on January 15, kick-off 3pm.

Three Players and a Podcast: How friendly can you be with your opposition?

Arsenal’s Jen Beattie and Everton’s Izzy Christiansen discuss the difficult balance between friendship and rivalry in women’s football with former Lioness Rachel Yankey on Three Players and a Podcast.

The setting for the recent WSL game between Manchester United and Aston Villa was Old Trafford and saw players from both teams socialising ahead of the game at the famous ground.

The new Sky Sports podcast – in which three women’s football stars talk discuss three hot topics – started with the question ‘is there rivalry in the women’s game?’

“I think the game has evolved,” said Everton midfielder Christiansen. “I feel like there’s that mutual professional respect across friends across the league that players probably don’t talk prior to the game but just always catch up after.”

WSL chiefs to reopen talks about external funding

Top football executives are to kick off a fresh search for external funding for the Women’s Super League (WSL) amid soaring domestic and international interest in the sport.

Sky News has learned that the WSL board is close to re-engaging bankers at Rothschild to canvas investor interest in the league’s commercial rights.

Sources said the WSL could potentially seek as much as £100m in outside financing to fund the development of the competition and the broader women’s game.

Rothschild’s reappointment – more than 18 months after it was asked by the WSL and Football Association to explore funding options for the league – comes as attendances at WSL matches reach unprecedented heights.

WSL mid-season report: Chelsea vulnerable at top? Man Utd dark horses?

With Chelsea leading the way as the league halts for its mid-season winter break, Sky Sports reporter Anton Toloui assesses which Women’s Super League clubs are genuine title challengers.