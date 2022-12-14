Transfer news LIVE as Klopp set for Amrabat meeting plus Felix

As the World Cup reaches its pinnacle stage, clubs around the globe are already firmly fixated on striking first in the January transfer window and concluding business before their closest rivals.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is desperate to sustain Arsenal’s shock quest to clinch Premier League glory, and as a result Portugal talisman Joao Felix has emerged as a prime candidate for the Emirates.

The wonderkid is available on the market after information surfaced regarding super-agent Jorge Mendes looking to facilitate a deal for his client. Competition for the signature however is poised to be fierce.