Transfer news LIVE as Klopp set for Amrabat meeting plus Felix

As the World Cup reaches its pinnacle stage, clubs around the globe are already firmly fixated on striking first in the January transfer window and concluding business before their closest rivals.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is desperate to sustain Arsenal’s shock quest to clinch Premier League glory, and as a result Portugal talisman Joao Felix has emerged as a prime candidate for the Emirates.
The wonderkid is available on the market after information surfaced regarding super-agent Jorge Mendes looking to facilitate a deal for his client. Competition for the signature however is poised to be fierce.
Elsewhere Jurgen Klopp is making headway on improving his Liverpool side, who desperately need a period of sustained form in the second part of the season if they are to ensure Champions League football at Anfield for 2023 and beyond.
The Merseyside club remain steadfastly linked with Borussia Dortmund and England prodigy Jude Bellingham, though hot reports are now emerging regarding one of the break-out stars at the Qatar World Cup.
Manchester United meanwhile are very much on the hunt to identify Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-term replacement, while big-spending Chelsea are already being warned off a prospective move for an established England international.
Follow all the transfer action all day with Express Sport, live!
