Twitch streamer eats 33 beetles while doing jigsaw puzzle on a



How can you stay calm in this situation? (pic: Twitch)

It took a three-day Twitch marathon for streamer Josh Belmar to complete a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle on a vibrating table.

Streamers often do crazy things online in a bid to go viral and grow their following, like that girl who decided to go to town with her boyfriend and let everyone see.

Now, another online creator, called Josh Belmar, decided to claim his promise of Twitch fame, though in a more bizarre way than you’d imagine.

The streamer broadcast live from his home, for three days straight, until he managed to complete a Beatles-themed jigsaw puzzle on a vibrating table.

He also ate 33 beetles in the process, as in the actual insects (beetles, Beatles, you get it).

It all started when Belmar announced he would be completing a 1,000-piece puzzle of The Beatles, while dressed as the band, and of course listening to their music – doesn’t sound too bad, right?

The twist is that while doing so, his viewers could donate subs or bits to force his table to ‘violently’ vibrate, thus making the task a thousand times harder.

He also promised that he wouldn’t turn off the camera until his puzzle was completed successfully, meaning that viewers saw him eat, sleep, and everything in between.

If that doesn’t already sound disturbing to you, the streamer added the option to have him eat beetles.

The first day of his puzzle-solving and beetle-eating journey wasn’t too bad, as Belmar is a relatively small creator, so his stream kind of went under the radar.

You could vibrate his table as many times as you wanted, for the right price, though the ‘eat a beetle’ option was the cheapest one weirdly enough.

Once he went to sleep, Belmar even added options to turn on a disco ball in his room, or a leaf blower he had conveniently positioned towards him.

There was also a harmless option which let you blow bubbles at the sleeping streamer, as luckily his viewers weren’t too vicious.

The second day was similar to the first one, although people had slowly started to troll the streamer, destroying his puzzle a few times and making him gulp down beetle after beetle.

Although Belmar did all these things willingly, it felt like watching a real-life experiment of strangers pushing another stranger to his limits.

After almost 72 hours of streaming, Belmar had slowly started to slip into madness.

There were multiple times when his puzzle was almost done, but a series of vibrations ruined everything, and he had to start all over again.

Once he finally managed to complete it, he started shouting ‘Yes!’ and ‘Come on!’

‘Just for you, Paul McCartney,’ the streamer screamed, although he probably wasn’t watching.

Email gamecentral@metro.co.uk, leave a comment below, and follow us on Twitter.



MORE : ‘It feels good to be back in Atlanta,’ says Twitch streamer before being interrupted by gunshots





MORE : David Harbour gives shout-out to Asmongold during Dragonflight Twitch stream





MORE : Twitch streamer sets his hands on fire to cosplay as Ember Spirit from Dota 2



Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and email us at gamecentral@metro.co.uk

For more stories like this, check our Gaming page.





