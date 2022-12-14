Ukraine ‘shaping battlefield’ ahead of ‘game changing’ offensive

Melitopol has been raised as the Ukrainian military’s next possible target following a series of dramatic offensives to liberate Russian-held territory so far this winter. The town has been rocked by a string of explosions in recent days targetting Russian troops and supply lines which have been credited to the Ukrainian army.

Defence and Security Analyst Professor Michael Clarke told Sky News: “In the last few days there have been a number of explosions around Melitopol.

“Sabotage of the key bridge over the M47 highway, that main highway that runs all the way to Kherson.

“Attacks on Wagner troop bases around the area of Melitopol, the view of most analysts is the Ukrainians are engaged here with shaping the battlefield.

“They are doing in Melitopol what they did in Kherson which is prepare the battlefield by cutting off Russian logistics.”

JUST IN: Von der Leyen says corruption allegations are of ‘utmost concern’