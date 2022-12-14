Ukraine war live updates: Blasts rock Kyiv as drones attack the

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has woke to blasts and air raid sirens on Wednesday, according to reports from local officials who said the city had been attacked by Iranian-made “Shahed” drones.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, warned residents that the air alert remained in place and that civilians should shelter. “The air alert continues. The danger remains. Stay in shelters,” he said.

It’s unknown what structures the drone attacks were targeting but Kuleba said “Russia continues the energy terror of the country.”