Ukraine’s capital Kyiv wakes to explosions





It has been reported that a number of emergency services have been dispatched as explosions have been heard in Kyiv. Isobel Koshiw, the Guardian’s correspondent for Ukraine, has reported that air sirens first began just before 6am local time, and said the first explosion was reported to a Ukranian Telegram channel at 6:08am. Two witnesses have told Reuters that the city had been under air raid sirens for about 20 minutes before the blasts were heard.

This also collaborates with Emergency service maps of Kyiv, which showed air raid sirens had been alerted in the capital and the surrounding areas before explosions were heard. The Governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, has said the air defence system was currently at work. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, has confirmed that blasts hit the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district early on Wednesday morning. On Telegram, he wrote: “Emergency services dispatched, details later”.

There have now been reports that Ukraine has shot down 10 Shahed drones, which are supplied to Russia by Iran. Russia has been purposely targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure using drones these last few weeks, causing blackouts for millions of Ukrainians. Melina Simmons, Britain's ambassador for Ukraine has reported that she is "Staying away from windows and hearing explosions outside". MORE UPDATES TO FOLLOW…