Ukrainian rabbit reunited with owner after Russia destroyed his





A man has been reunited with his pet rabbit after residents of a recaptured Ukrainian village returned to their homes. Oleg Tkachenko was one of eight residents who visited their newly restored homes in Rudnyts’ke east of Kyiv yesterday.

Ukrainian troops retook the village on March 28 from Russian occupation following several days of counterattacks. However it would take weeks for electricity and mobile phone signals to be restored. Villagers found that many of their homes had been destroyed or damaged by Russian forces. Many apartments had no roofs or ceilings while school classrooms or gyms had no ceilings.

Buildings were left empty for months as they carried the scars from extensive shelling. Local charities however worked together as part of a campaign known as “Phoenix of Rudnyts’ke” in order to rebuild homes, according to organisers. Work took place throughout the summer and cost around 900,000 Ukrainian hryvnia, or almost £20,000. Some schools still remain damaged months later demonstrating the difficulties as well as the financial cost of rebuilding. READ MORE: Russian marine says hundreds being killed in never ending slaughter

Speaking to Reuters one resident Yana, 39, said that she heard the sound of a Iranian Shahed drone, dubbed “mopeds” due to their loud engines before a large explosion. She said: “I was already in the kitchen. “I heard everything. I heard the buzzing ‘moped’ and I ran into the bathroom. “I want this all to be over.”