‘Undercooked’ meal caused man’s rare blindness disorder

The contribution of diet to vision loss has long been an area of interest for researchers. It is known that foods can contribute to vision loss in several ways. One form of infection, known as toxoplasma, is frequently found responsible for significant inflammation and scarring of the retina. In one man’s case, the parasite lead to the loss of his central vision.

Earlier this year an Australian study shed light on the hidden dangers of eating certain types of raw or undercooked meat after discovering a dangerous parasite linked to retinal scarring.

According to a press release, the parasite in question, called toxoplasma gondii, is among the most successful parasites in the world.

It also happens to be the most common cause of inflammation in the back of the eye and contributes to vision impairment.

The press release stated: ”This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected.”

