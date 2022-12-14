Verizon Offering A Year Of Netflix Free To Subscribers Of Its New

Verizon today announced early access to its new “+play” in beta and is offering a free year of Netflix’s premium plan with the purchase of select subscription services through the exclusive content hub.

The 12-months of Netflix – worth $240 — comes with a 12-month or seasonal subscription from +play partners including NFL+, NBA League Pass, AMC+, the Peloton App and others, Verizon said. It’s available for a limited time during early access.

“The platform reflects Verizon’s core commitment to serve the changing needs of consumers, who are empowered – more than ever – to choose the kinds of content and experiences they want, and the platform is a marketplace for content partners to leverage even broader direct-to-consumer reach and engagement,” said Verizon chief content officer Erin McPherson,

The company is officially launching +play in an open beta, “offering our customers exclusive access to offers and the tools to manage their growing number of subscription services.” The telco and video provider promises “seamless billing and management experience” for customers to the new web-based +play platform it called a “huge milestone” for the company. The idea is to help customers keep up with new services and promotions, and to manage and track subscriptions.

Verizon already offers content providers including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+ and AMC+, all of which are featured in the new service. NFL+, NBA League Pass, HBO Max, Netflix, Peloton, A+E Networks (Lifetime Movie Club, History Vault, and A&E Crime Central), The Athletic, Calm and Duolingo are new partners. It said more will come in 2023.

Early access to the +play beta is available to all Verizon wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home customers and accessible by visiting plusplay.verizon.com from a desktop or mobile device and logging into the platform using existing Verizon credentials. Tabs include Discover, Shop and Manage subscriptions.